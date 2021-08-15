I-Day: CMs of various states unfurl tricolour, recall sacrifice made by freedom fighters

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated across the country on Sunday with several chief ministers making a slew of announcements and also recalling the supreme sacrifice made by the freedom fighters in achieving independence from British rule.

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of a ''Deshbhakti'' curriculum in government schools, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee called for strengthening voices against all forces that try to stifle freedom.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the COVID-19 pandemic took everyone to the ''pre-independence days'', while his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of being too stubborn to pay heed to anyone else, including the Opposition.

Hoisting the tricolour for the 15th time on the occasion of Independence Day, Nitish Kumar became the only chief minister of Bihar to have achieved the feat.

Kejriwal paid homage to the freedom fighters as well as to the doctors, nurses and paramedics who lost their lives while serving people during the pandemic.

The Delhi government schools will start teaching the ''Deshbhakti'' curriculum to students from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state attracted investments worth Rs 4 lakh crore while no communal riot took place under his tenure.

''The state, which was the sixth biggest economy in the country, has become the second biggest. Once associated with anarchy and known as a state of riots, Uttar Pradesh today has become a role model in terms of law and order,'' he said after unfurling the tricolour outside Lucknow's Vidhan Bhavan.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the ''jungle raj'' in the Union Territory ended on the ''eve of 2020'' and the grassroots-level democracy was strengthened by holding the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

Referring to the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state, he said in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said with several projects being among the largest globally, the state's competition is now with the world and not with other states. He also claimed that Gujarat was the only state that successfully tackled the second wave of COVID-19 without opting for a complete lockdown.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and asserted that Gandhian ideals are the ''greatest weapon'' to give direction to the country, which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed.

Stalin's Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan said while the country has achieved many things post independence, social and economic inequalities, poverty, failure to ensure women's safety, racial discrimination and threat of religious sectarianism are ''shackles'' from which it is yet to be liberated.

In his address after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat, Thackeray said Maharasthra is fighting against Covid with determination and the vaccination drive against the disease is also being expedited.

He said the country achieved independence due to people's struggle and movement.

''We are now celebrating 75 years of freedom and we have to take the pledge that we will make our state and the country free from coronavirus and celebrate the Independence Day next year freely. The pandemic had taken everyone back to the pre-independence days and all of us were experiencing the same in the last one-and-a-half years,'' he said.

While a six-per cent dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners was announced by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur retrospectively from July 1, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel announced the creation of four new districts in the state.

''Taking the process of decentralisation further, four new districts will be created -- Mohla-Manpur, Sakti, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Manendragarh -- while 18 new tehsils will also be formed,'' Baghel said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is committed to resolving all the water disputes, including the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river, the Mahadayi drinking water project and the third stage of the Krishna Upper project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

Dwelling upon his pet freebie schemes, Reddy in his address skipped any mention of the ''three capitals'' for the state -- his favourite theme -- or the promised job calendar for filling up vacant government posts.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad and received the salute from the contingents of the police force.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua to come to the negotiating table.

Speaking at the state function organised on the occasion, he said Assam is celebrating Independence Day without any ''bandh'' called by militant groups, including the ULFA, for the first time in decades.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said his government is committed to doubling the income of farmers in the state by 2025, while Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang said the education and health sectors are the chief focus area of his government.

