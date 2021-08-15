Left Menu

Minor fire at flat in Mumbai highrise; none hurt

A minor fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of a 20-storey building located in Byculla in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured, a Fire Brigade official said. The fire erupted in a flat on the 15th floor of Amina Heights located near the Agripada police station, he said.It was a level one fire and extinguished within one hour.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:09 IST
Minor fire at flat in Mumbai highrise; none hurt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of a 20-storey building located in Byculla in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured, a Fire Brigade official said. The fire erupted in a flat on the 15th floor of Amina Heights located near the Agripada police station, he said.

''It was a level one fire and extinguished within one hour. The cause of the blaze is not known yet,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021