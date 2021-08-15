Minor fire at flat in Mumbai highrise; none hurt

A minor fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of a 20-storey building located in Byculla in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured, a Fire Brigade official said. The fire erupted in a flat on the 15th floor of Amina Heights located near the Agripada police station, he said.

''It was a level one fire and extinguished within one hour. The cause of the blaze is not known yet,'' the official added.

