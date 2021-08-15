Work hard to uplift Nagaland among developed states: Rio urges people

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday urged people to work hard in areas, where the state is lagging behind, as this will help uplift Nagaland among the most developed and progressive states of the country.

He claimed that Nagaland has been an equal partner with all the other states in the journey towards development and prosperity. Addressing the main Independence Day programme at the civil secretariat here, the chief minister also called upon Naga political groups, who are engaged in the Naga political dialogue with the Centre, to give the people an “inclusive solution”. “Let us all put our best efforts to make Nagaland shine brighter and work towards a Nagaland where peace and security prevails; where an atmosphere and platform is provided to our youth to have equal opportunities and compete with the rest of the country and the world,” the chief minister said. The Central government is holding peace talks with some nine Naga political groups, including the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM). “We continue to be in pursuit of the final solution of the Naga Political Issue (NPI), which remains as old as this nation itself. “The Naga Political Groups have been in ceasefire with the Government of India (GoI) for a long time and the peace talks over the years have made significant progress, “he said.

Saying that it has been possible to understand each other’s (Naga negotiators and GoI) position and reach a broad consensus on most of the issues, Rio said the Naga people sincerely appreciate the Central government for recognising the unique history and position of the Naga people and for acknowledging the problem as a political issue. To give further impetus to the peace talks and help arrive at the final solution at the earliest, he said the government has formed a Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political Issue.

The Parliamentary Committee on NPI was set up by the state government on June 10 and comprises all 60 legislators of the Nagaland Assembly and two MPs. The Core Committee of the Parliamentary Committee comprises 20 members headed by the chief minister as convenor. Rio said, the Core Committee has appealed to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political dialogue to move forward with a positive approach of mutual respect for each other and set aside pre-conditions in the greater interest of the people's cry for long term peace.

“We have also appealed to all Naga Political Groups to make serious efforts towards unity and reconciliation,” he said. Rio also pointed out that all the elected members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Assembly have risen above party affiliations for the Naga Political Issue.

The chief minister’s appeal seems aimed at helping push the peace talks which have been stalling over various issues, including the Centre’s insistence that illegal taxes are not collected by Naga insurgent groups who are holding talks with the government.

Touching on the Nagaland-Assam border dispute, Rio recalled that there were some recent incidents along the border where both the governments took pro-active steps to de-escalate the situation.

The state Assembly on August 5 has constituted a Select Committee to examine all aspects of the Assam-Nagaland border issue.

“We feel that the border issue should be settled amicably by the two state governments, by involving the local communities from both sides,” said Rio. On the occasion, the chief minister also reflected on the very tough situation which the state has been facing like the rest of the country country, on account of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ferocity of the second wave of the pandemic has tested our capacities and our resilience, but we have made efforts to combat the pandemic successfully,” he said.

Rio appealed to all citizens of the State to continue to observe Covid appropriate behaviour at all times while urging all eligible persons to get themselves vaccinated. The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns required to check the spread of infection, have made us realise the importance of building the skills of our people and making them self-reliant to earn their livelihoods, he said.

The government has, therefore, focused on strengthening the Agri and allied sector, skills and service sector and trade and commerce with the four key objectives of self-reliance, re-skilling, gainful employment and facilitation, said Rio. PTI NBSMM MM

