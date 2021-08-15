Top peace official describes Ghani as Afghanistan's former president

Top Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah described Ashraf Ghani as Afghanistan's former president in a video message on Sunday.

He blamed Ghani for the current situation in Afghanistan, hours after Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul.

A top Afghan foreign ministry official said separately that Ghani had left Afghanistan, but that it was not clear which country he was heading for. A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said earlier that Ghani had left for Tajikistan.

