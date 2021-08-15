Left Menu

UK says its ambassador remains in Kabul, staff still assisting Britons

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan is still in Kabul and staff are doing all they can to enable Britons who wish to leave the country to do so, the Foreign Office in London said on Sunday, as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital.

"We have reduced our diplomatic presence in response to the situation on the ground, but our Ambassador remains in Kabul and UK Government staff continue to work to provide assistance to British nationals and to our Afghan staff," a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

