Man accused of killing woman in Palghar held from UP
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A murder accused from Palghar in Maharashtra on the run for more than two years was arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
A woman identified as Yogita Devare (38) was found murdered in her home on March 1, 2019 after which teams were formed to nab the accused, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police's Crime Branch Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak.
Advertisement
''Accused Anurag Abhay Pratap Singh was held from UP. Tulinj police is probing the case further,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vice Admiral SN Ghormade takes charge as Navy Vice Chief
Vice Admiral Ghormade takes charge as new Vice Chief of Indian Navy
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education declares the Class 10 and 12 results
SDRF restored Early Warning System at Joshimath, Uttarakhand
Lahiri lands late eagle, but will need miracle for medal in Tokyo