Man accused of killing woman in Palghar held from UP

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A murder accused from Palghar in Maharashtra on the run for more than two years was arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

A woman identified as Yogita Devare (38) was found murdered in her home on March 1, 2019 after which teams were formed to nab the accused, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police's Crime Branch Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak.

''Accused Anurag Abhay Pratap Singh was held from UP. Tulinj police is probing the case further,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

