Over 40 wounded in clashes on outskirts of Afghan capital - hospital

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:37 IST
  • Afghanistan

More than 40 people were wounded in clashes on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, a hospital in the Afghan capital said on Twitter after Taliban fighters entered the city.

"Most (people brought to the hospital) came from fighting in the #Qarabagh area," it said, without giving any further details of the clashes. It made no reference to any fatalities.

