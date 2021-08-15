Over 40 wounded in clashes on outskirts of Afghan capital - hospital
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:37 IST
More than 40 people were wounded in clashes on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, a hospital in the Afghan capital said on Twitter after Taliban fighters entered the city.
"Most (people brought to the hospital) came from fighting in the #Qarabagh area," it said, without giving any further details of the clashes. It made no reference to any fatalities.
