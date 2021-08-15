Left Menu

Union minister Virendra Kumar flags off expedition to Siachen Glacier by people with disabilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:42 IST
Union minister Virendra Kumar flagged off a pioneering expedition to the Siachen Glacier by a group of people with disabilities on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The team of people with disabilities from across the country is undertaking the expedition -- Operation Blue Freedom -- to create a world record for the largest team of people with disabilities to reach the world's highest battlefield.

Dr. Ambedkar International Centre has supported the expedition as part of its commitment towards the cause and betterment of Divyanjans, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said in the statement.

The expedition team has been trained by 'Team CLAW' comprising armed forces veterans.

Recently, the government had permitted the team of selected people with disabilities to scale the Siachen Glacier.

The pioneering expedition brings India on the global stage as a leader in empowering the Divyangjan and sets a benchmark for other nations to emulate, the ministry said.

