Taliban officials: there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:46 IST
  Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two Taliban officials told Reuters on Sunday there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and that the group expects a complete handover of power.

President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, capping their return to power two decades after being forced out by U.S.-led forces.

The government's acting interior minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, had said that power would be handed over to a transitional administration.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

