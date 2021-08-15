COVID-19: Nigh curfew extended in 8 Gujarat cities till Aug 28

The coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat was on Sunday extended till August 28, officials said.

The curfew will be in place from 11pm till 6am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, they said.

A state government release said all other restrictions laid down in its last order issued on July 29 would continue to remain in force till August 28, including allowing eateries to function till 10pm and capping the attendance at public functions to 400.

The July 29 order had also allowed Ganesh Utsav festivities in public places with the idol height kept at a maximum of nine feet.

