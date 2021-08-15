Army conducts anti-terror drill in Pathankot
The Army on Sunday conducted an anti-terror security drill together with the police and other civil agencies in a village in Punjab's Pathankot district, officials said here.
The Fleur-De-Lis brigade conducted 'Ajeya Prahar' in Karoli village with the aim of synchronising drills and procedures of the Army, the police and other civil agencies against terror threats as well as to acquaint the civilian population with the situation-based security drill, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.
He said the exercise highlighted the significance of civil-military coordination in the security setup and proved to be a propitious initiative in enhancing cooperation in the domain of security.
The formation also utilised this opportunity to celebrate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', wherein the brigade commander laid a wreath at the memorial of 1971 war martyr Vir Chakra Sepoy Maggar Singh to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers in the war.
