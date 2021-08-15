Girl student stabbed to death in AP, accused nabbed

A third year engineering student was stabbed to death in broad daylight by an assailant in Guntur city of Andhra Pradesh, causing a widespread uproar.

State Home Minister M Sucharita rushed to the Government General Hospital, where the girl’s body was taken, and expressed shock over the incident.

Advertisement

Later in the night, state Director General of Police D G Sawang said the accused in the case has been arrested.

“The local people provide crucial clues that led to the arrest of the accused. Also, the CCTV camera footage helped us identify the accused,” the DGP said in a release.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victim. He directed the officials concerned to take care of her family.

TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh deplored that the dalit student’s murder took place around the time when the CM, in his Independence Day address, was waxing eloquent about women safety under his rule.

Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan said the murder of engineering student was 'sorrowful.' A series of such attacks on girl students and women reflected the government’s failure in taking effective steps to curb them.

“This government lacks sincerity in preventing attacks on women. There is no point making shallow laws,” Kalyan said, referring to the Disha Bill that the Centre rejected.

According to the police, the student was walking on the Kakani Road when a youth approached her on his bike. He asked her to get on the bike, to which she refused and an altercation followed.

“The assailant then took out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly on the neck and the stomach and fled the scene. The locals rushed to the spot and immediately removed the profusely bleeding girl to hospital,” a police official said.

She, however, succumbed in the GGH.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez visited the scene of offence to take stock of the situation.

“Despite having tough laws… how to punish such psychopaths? Only capital punishment seems appropriate for such monsters,” the Home Minister remarked, after visiting the hospital.

She said the victim’s parents and friends were also being questioned for possible clues.

The TDP general secretary Lokesh came down on the government for making tall claims over women safety but grossly failing in ensuring that.

“The Jagan government has been trumpeting a lot about the (non-existent) Disha Act. In the past two and a half years, in not one case of atrocities against women has any justice been done,” the MLC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)