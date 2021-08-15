Left Menu

15-08-2021
UN refugee agency says humanitarian aid needed
The United Nations refugee agency says more than 550,000 people in Afghanistan have fled their homes due to the conflict since the start of this year.

A situational update published Sunday by Geneva-based UNHCR shows about 126,000 people were displaced in the previous month to August 9, the most recent date for which figures are available.

A spokeswoman for UNHCR said that while the situation inside Afghanistan is fluid, “for now the displacement is largely internal.” “There is a need to support the humanitarian response in the country,” Shabia Mantoo told The Associated Press.

“If we do see cross border movement then additional support outside the country will be necessary too.” The agency continues to have international and Afghan staff on the ground, she said.

