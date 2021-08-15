Hardcore Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Sunday, an official said.

Mangal Kunjam alias Udham Singh (35) turned in before the police citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' Maoist ideology and atrocities committed by senior cadres of the outlawed outfit, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

He was section commander of Maoist's Bhamragarh platoon number 7 and was active on Bijapur-Gadhchiroli border, he said.

He was involved in several Naxal incidents, including the 2007 Gadhchiroli attack in which 15 C-60 commandos were killed and 2009 ambush that claimed the lives of 17 security personnel near Abujhmad border, he added. ''Besides this, he was also involved in the killing of Salwa Judum leader Raghu near Bhopalpatnam pond and killing of three other persons in Bardeli in 2010,'' the SP said.

After his surrender, he was given a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be rehabilitated as per the policies of the Chhattisgarh government, Kashyap said.

