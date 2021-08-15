Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal appointed new DGP of Haryana

Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police of Haryana.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the official notification by the Haryana government, it read, ".... the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as Director General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force). His term shall be for a period of two years from the date of his assumption of office."

Before Agrawal, the Haryana DGP post was held by Manoj Yadava. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

