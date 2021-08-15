Left Menu

Indian Army team of sappers reach Russia to take part in International Army Games

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:29 IST
An Indian Army team of three officers and 25 sappers has reached Russia to take part in the Safe Route Competition of International Army Games, scheduled from August 24 to September 4, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

A total of eight countries are participating in the competition -- India, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Laos, Venezuela, Russia, Vietnam and Egypt.

On Sunday, the Russian Military organised a flag hoisting ceremony for the Indian contingent on India's Independence Day.

The ceremony started with Col Buzon, the head of the organising committee, congratulating the Indian contingent on the occasion of Independence Day, defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.

Col Buzon said, ''We celebrate the day together with India with immense pride and glory, being men in uniform from Corps of Engineers of respective armies.'' Lt Col Satish Kumar, the commander of the Indian contingent from the Army's Sapta Shakti Command, hoisted the Indian flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

