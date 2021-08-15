U.S. Embassy in Kabul warns of worsening security at airport amid evacuation
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert on Sunday that the security situation in the Afghan capital was changing quickly, including at the airport, where there were reports of gunfire as U.S. troops aid an evacuation of most U.S. personnel.
"There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place," the embassy said.
