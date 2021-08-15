Left Menu

Afghan leaders form council to meet Taliban

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:46 IST
  • Afghanistan

Afghan leaders have created a coordination council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of the power, after the religious militia's lightening offensive swept to the capital, Kabul. In a statement posted on social media by former president Hamid Karzai, he said the body will be lead by the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, as well as the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, and himself. The statement said the move was “to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people,” and to manage peace and a “peaceful transfer.”

