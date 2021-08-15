De-addiction centre owner held for murder of liquor addict

Police here have arrested the operator of a drug de-addiction centre for the murder of a liquor addict, an official said on Sunday.

The centre is being run at the defence colony near Bhopura, where Bharat Bhushan, also called Shanky, a resident of Sadar Bazar in Delhi, was admitted by his father Prem Chand on July 18.

When Prem Chand went to the centre to meet his son on July 23, its operator Saurabh Tyagi narrated a false story, saying his son left without telling anybody.

SP (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said his father lodged a report in this regard at the Teela mode police station. Later, Tyagi told police during the probe that Shanky was demanding liquor and was abusing them. “In a fit of anger, my son and I battered him with a wooden stick due to which he sustained injuries on his head and died,” Tyagi said.

He further told police that they initially buried the body at a field in Sohjani Tagan village of Muzaffarnagar district. ''On July 27, we exhumed the body from the pit and threw it from Ganga canal bridge near Firozpur,'' Tyagi told police.

On Saturday morning, police arrested Tyagi and seized the car used in the commission of the crime.

His clothes and spade have also been recovered, the SP said.

