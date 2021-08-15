Man impersonating as UP Police inspector arrested in Delhi

A person impersonating as an inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was on Sunday arrested by the Delhi Police, in the national capital's JJ Colony. According to the police, at around 09:23 am, the PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff was patrolling in their beat area.

On reaching near 101 Bus Stand, D-1, Block, J J Colony Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, they noticed a person aged about 40 years wearing police uniform of inspector of UP police. The accessories on the uniform were not properly arranged and his body language was also suspicious, police said. The police further stated that during the enquiry, the man failed to produce any document about his identity.

Advertisement

The apprehended person was identified as Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, it said. Local police of Bhalswa Dairy police station was called at the spot and the apprehended accused was handed over to them, the police stated.

A case under sections 170/171/419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dated August 15, 2021, was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)