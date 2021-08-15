Left Menu

Man impersonating as UP Police inspector arrested in Delhi

A person impersonating as an inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was on Sunday arrested by the Delhi Police, in the national capital's JJ Colony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:00 IST
Man impersonating as UP Police inspector arrested in Delhi
Man impersonating as UP Police inspector arrested in Delhi on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person impersonating as an inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was on Sunday arrested by the Delhi Police, in the national capital's JJ Colony. According to the police, at around 09:23 am, the PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff was patrolling in their beat area.

On reaching near 101 Bus Stand, D-1, Block, J J Colony Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, they noticed a person aged about 40 years wearing police uniform of inspector of UP police. The accessories on the uniform were not properly arranged and his body language was also suspicious, police said. The police further stated that during the enquiry, the man failed to produce any document about his identity.

The apprehended person was identified as Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, it said. Local police of Bhalswa Dairy police station was called at the spot and the apprehended accused was handed over to them, the police stated.

A case under sections 170/171/419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dated August 15, 2021, was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021