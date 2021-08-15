Official: Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:17 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul. That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by US-led forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic Emirate
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Taliban
- September 11
- 2001
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead
Afghan forces regain control over Guzara district from Taliban