Left Menu

Pak’s Qureshi, UK’s Raab review Afghan situation

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:43 IST
Pak’s Qureshi, UK’s Raab review Afghan situation
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood and UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday reviewed the rapidly-evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

Qureshi, who received a phone call from Raab, reiterated his support for a peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, according to the Foreign Office.

They reviewed the rapidly-evolving situation in Afghanistan, it said.

Qureshi expressed hope that Afghanistan leaders would take an advantage of the international convergence in support of the peace and reconciliation process.

He said that the latest situation required the global community’s consistent engagement with the war-torn country’s leaders to ensure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Drawing the attention of Raab to the UK's decision to retain Pakistan on the Red List, Qureshi expressed hope that the British authorities would revisit their decision.

Qureshi also reiterated the invitation to his British counterpart for the next round of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021