Woman dies after car plunges into dam backwater near Pune as tyre bursts

A 33-year-old woman died as the car she was travelling in fell into the backwater of a dam near Pune on Sunday after the tyre of the vehicle burst, police said. The womans husband and son managed to come out of the car through the windows, but she could not do so, police said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:54 IST
A 33-year-old woman died as the car she was travelling in fell into the backwater of a dam near Pune on Sunday after the tyre of the vehicle burst, police said. The incident occurred near Panshet dam in the afternoon, they said. The woman's husband and nine-year-old son, who were also in the car, survived, police said.

The deceased was identified as Samruddhi Deshpande, a resident of Shaniwar Peth in Pune city, Manoj Pawar, assistant inspector of Velhe police station said.

''The family had gone for a picnic near Panshet dam. After having lunch, they headed to Kadve village. While passing through a stretch alongside the backwater of the dam, the car's tyre burst and the woman's husband lost control over it, due to which the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the dam,'' he said. The woman's husband and son managed to come out of the car through the windows, but she could not do so, police said. A fisherman and a hotel owner heard loud noise of the car falling into water. They rushed to the spot. After breaking the car window, they brought the woman out, after which she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead,'' Pawar said. Investigation into the case is on, police said.

