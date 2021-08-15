Qatar calls for peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan
15-08-2021
Qatar called on Sunday for a peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan that paves the way for a comprehensive political solution that includes all Afghan parties and realises security and stability.
The Gulf Arab state's foreign ministry in a statement also stressed the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan and to guarantee safety of civilians.
