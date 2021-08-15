5 members of vehicle lifting gang held in Mathura

Five members of an alleged interstate gang of vehicle thieves were arrested at a check-post on Neemgaon bypass in Govardhan area here, police said on Sunday.

“While four members of the gang -- Krishna, Anuj, Suprit and Om Prakash -- are from Haryana, the fifth accused Devendra is a resident of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh,'' Sanjiv Dubey, Inspector, Govardhan police station said.

The accused were travelling in stolen two-wheelers through the area when the police and SOG personnel were checking the vehicles.

According to police, five country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, a motorbike, a scooty, Rs 2,800 in cash, two mobile phones and three Aadhar cards were recovered from the gang members' possession.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, police added.

