5 members of vehicle lifting gang held in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:30 IST
Five members of an alleged interstate gang of vehicle thieves were arrested at a check-post on Neemgaon bypass in Govardhan area here, police said on Sunday.

“While four members of the gang -- Krishna, Anuj, Suprit and Om Prakash -- are from Haryana, the fifth accused Devendra is a resident of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh,'' Sanjiv Dubey, Inspector, Govardhan police station said.

The accused were travelling in stolen two-wheelers through the area when the police and SOG personnel were checking the vehicles.

According to police, five country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, a motorbike, a scooty, Rs 2,800 in cash, two mobile phones and three Aadhar cards were recovered from the gang members' possession.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

