Two guests dead, as many injured in Delhi hotel fire

Two guests died and as many were injured in a fire at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday morning, following which its manager and the owner were arrested, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am, they said, adding that one of the deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Bagdola, Sector-8, Dwarka.

The police refused to reveal the identity of a minor girl who also lost her life in the tragedy.

''We received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel building at 7.40 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot,'' said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

According to the police, the building is owned by Sidharth and Karuna of Ranchi, Jharkhand, who leased it to Nisha Jha (22) of Vijay Enclave, owner of the hotel Shri Krishna Oyo.

Police have arrested Jha and the hotels' manager, Harshit Saini (21) of Dashrathpuri.

''When our team reached the spot, no hotel staff was found there. Subsequently, FSL and crime team were also called to the spot. After extinguishing the fire, two bodies, including that of a girl, were found on a staircase. Both the bodies were shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital,'' a senior police officer said.

During an inquiry, it was found that the same hotel had been prosecuted under sections of the Delhi Police Act twice earlier and a case was also registered against it under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

There were around 10 to 12 guests at the hotel when the incident happened. The rest left the building when they saw smoke coming out. Two persons were injured when they tried to jump from the building to save their lives, the officer said.

Lokesh (21), an eyewitness, told the police that there was a short circuit around midnight and the power came back around half-an-hour later.

''When I woke up around 7 am, I saw smoke inside the hotel and found that a fire had broken out on the ground floor and the reception area. I also heard electric sparks,'' he told the police.

The police said the injured, Harsh Singhla (21) and Bhahkyk Mehra (23) of Uttam Nagar, were hospitalised for treatment.

It was found that the deceased, Deepak, used to work as a DJ at the De Forbidden Club, Janakpuri, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case was registered under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC at the Dwarka South police station against the hotel.

