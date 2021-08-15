Turkish embassy in Kabul continues operations - foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:39 IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that the Turkish embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul would continue its operations.
"We have made necessary preparations for the Turkish citizens who want to leave Afghanistan ... Our embassy in Kabul continues its operations," Cavusoglu said. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)
