Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM hoists national flag on Independence Day, pays homage to freedom fighters

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag in the Gairsain assembly complex on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:42 IST
Uttarakhand CM hoists national flag on Independence Day, pays homage to freedom fighters
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Independence Day. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag in the Gairsain assembly complex on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday. Assembly Speaker, BJP District President, MLA's along with local public representatives, and school children were present at the flag hoisting ceremony.

Students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir presented a cultural program for the occasion. Saluting the freedom fighters, the Chief Minister extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Independence Day. During this, he paid homage to those who made their invaluable sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister said, "Our state is in its youthful stage today. The government is continuously working towards making the state of Uttarakhand a leading state in the whole country by taking forward the development plans at a fast pace." "Self-employment schemes have been started for the youth of the state and all facilities are being provided for self-employment. Apart from this, the work is also being done by the government to fill the vacant posts in the departments at the earliest." Chief Minister further added.

The Chief Minister told that the economic activities of the state have been affected due to Covid-19. He said, "Rs 200 crores has been released through DBT as financial assistance to about 1.64 lakh people associated with professions to promote tourism, transport, and rafting business. For the health sector, the state government has given a package of Rs 205 crores."

On this occasion, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan, Chief Development Officer Varun Chaudhary, SDM Kaushtubh Mishra, etc., including local public representatives, dignitaries, and school children were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021