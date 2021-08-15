Maha: 2 held after developer receives threat from underworld

Left Menu

Around 15 days back, the developer received a call from a man claiming to be Chhota Shakeels brother Anwar who asked him to settle the dispute with Shaikh and demanded money.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:49 IST
Two men were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) after a developer from suburban Andheri was allegedly threatened at their behest by a man claiming to be a brother of crime boss Chhota Shakeel, an official said on Sunday. Arbaz Shaikh (27), one of the accused, had claimed to own five rooms in a slum pocket in Oshiwara being developed by a builder. During a survey, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had certified that Shaikh owned only one room, following which the developer allotted him a flat, the official said. Shaikh was insisting that he be allotted total of five flats but the developer asked him to get a sanction from the SRA which led to a dispute. ''Around 15 days back, the developer received a call from a man claiming to be Chhota Shakeel's brother Anwar who asked him to settle the dispute with Shaikh and demanded money. He also allegedly threatened the builder with dire consequences if he failed to pay up,'' the official said quoting the complaint. The investigation revealed that another accused Kamran Sayyad (49) had contacted Anwar who threatened the developer. Shaikh and Sayyad were remanded to police custody till August 17, the official added.

