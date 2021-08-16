Left Menu

Footage shows Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 00:22 IST
Footage shows Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Al-Jazeera news network is airing footage of a large group of Taliban fighters inside the presidential palace in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban are expected to announce their takeover from the palace, renaming the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The militants have taken over most of Afghanistan in a matter of days as the US scrambles to withdraw after 20 years of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021