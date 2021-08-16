Footage shows Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace

The Al-Jazeera news network is airing footage of a large group of Taliban fighters inside the presidential palace in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban are expected to announce their takeover from the palace, renaming the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The militants have taken over most of Afghanistan in a matter of days as the US scrambles to withdraw after 20 years of war.

