Pentagon authorizes additional 1,000 troops for Kabul evacuation -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 00:55 IST
Pentagon authorizes additional 1,000 troops for Kabul evacuation -official
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon authorized an additional 1,000 troops to help with the evacuation from Kabul, a U.S. official said on Sunday, bringing the total number of troops expected in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the additional 1,000 troops would come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which had already been on standby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

