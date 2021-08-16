Pentagon authorizes additional 1,000 troops for Kabul evacuation -official
16-08-2021
The Pentagon authorized an additional 1,000 troops to help with the evacuation from Kabul, a U.S. official said on Sunday, bringing the total number of troops expected in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the additional 1,000 troops would come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which had already been on standby.
