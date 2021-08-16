Left Menu

Al Jazeera says Afghan president Ghani left the country for Tashkent

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 01:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, his wife, his chief of staff and national security adviser have left the country for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Al Jazeera news channel reported on Sunday citing a personal bodyguard of the president.

Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

