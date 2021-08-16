Al Jazeera says Afghan president Ghani left the country for Tashkent
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, his wife, his chief of staff and national security adviser have left the country for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Al Jazeera news channel reported on Sunday citing a personal bodyguard of the president.
Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion.
