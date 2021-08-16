Left Menu

Taliban senior official says real test begins now

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 01:48 IST
One of the Taliban's most senior officials declared on Sunday that the movement's swift victory over the Afghan government was an unrivalled feat but that the real test of governing effectively would begin now that it had won power.

In a brief video statement, Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political bureau, said the victory, which saw all of the country's major cities fall in a week, was unexpectedly swift and had no match in the world.

However he said the real test would begin now with meeting the expectations of the people and serving them by resolving their problems.

