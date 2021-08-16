Left Menu

EU's Michel says priority is security of EU staff, citizens in Afghanistan

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-08-2021 02:09 IST
EU's Michel says priority is security of EU staff, citizens in Afghanistan
European Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday the security of European Union staff and citizens was the bloc's immediate priority, as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

"Security of EU citizens, staff and their families is priority in short term. Equally clear that many lessons will need to be drawn," Michel said in a Twitter post.

