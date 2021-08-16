Left Menu

U.N. chief Guterres urge Taliban show restraint to protect lives

Updated: 16-08-2021 02:16 IST
U.N. chief Guterres urge Taliban show restraint to protect lives
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the "Taliban and all other parties to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives" and ensure humanitarian needs can be addressed, his spokesman said in a statement.

"He calls on the Taliban and all other parties to ensure that international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and protected," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

