UK PM Boris Johnson intervenes over visas for Afghan students -The Guardian
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the government will try to help 35 Afghan students get visas to travel to the UK, after they were blocked by the Foreign Office from taking up British scholarships this year, The Guardian reported late on Sunday. Johnson intervened to say efforts would be made to accelerate their visas amid fears among the students that their scholarships could make them targets of the Taliban, the report added.
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashraf Ghani
- Afghan
- Boris Johnson
- Kabul
- Afghanistan
- Guardian
- Johnson
- Taliban
- British
- Foreign Office
ALSO READ
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists
US formulates 4 year plan to boost Afghanistan's air exports
Make arrangements to keep Afghan refugees inside Afghanistan: Pak NSA to int'l community