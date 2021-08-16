Taliban spokesman says foreign forces won't repeat their experience in Afghanistan - Al Jazeera

A spokesman for the Taliban's political office said on Sunday the group does not think foreign forces will repeat "their failed experience in Afghanistan again."

"We move with responsibility in every step and make sure to have peace with everyone... We are ready to deal with the concerns of the international community through dialogue," spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Qatar-based Al Jazeera Mubasher TV .

