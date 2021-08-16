UN urges all in Afghanistan to show 'restraint'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise “utmost restraint” in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that “the United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need.” The UN humanitarian office said members of the humanitarian community - both from the UN and non-governmental organisations - remain committed to helping the millions of Afghans needing assistance and are staying in the country despite the “highly complex” security environment.
The office, known as OCHA, said in a statement Sunday that over 550,000 people were already in need of assistance before more that 550,000 people were displaced by conflict this year, a figure that doubled since May.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OCHA
- Stephane Dujarric
- Taliban
- Antonio Guterres
- Afghans
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Several rockets hit Kandahar airport as Taliban-led violence rages
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists
Afghanistan's revenue dwindles after six dry ports fall to Taliban