UK police to vet social media of gun licence applicants after Plymouth shooting- newspaper

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 03:20 IST
British police will be required to check the social media profiles of firearm licence applicants under new rules following the Plymouth mass shooting in England, The Times newspaper reported.

In the autumn, the British government will publish new statutory guidance outlining how police forces handle firearm licence applications. It will include the requirement to check social media, the newspaper said.

A man shot dead five people in the southern English city of Plymouth on Thursday in a rare British mass shooting. He then turned his gun on himself after killing the five victims.

