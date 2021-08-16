Delhi Police held con man posing as CBI inspector in Kishangarh

Delhi Police arrested a man impersonating as Inspector of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kishangarh. The accused on Sunday tried to evade a security check, however, was stopped by the officers of Kishangarh police station by blocking the road with barricades.

According to the police, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, the accused, was under the influence of alcohol and had presented a forged ID card. In view of Independence Day yesterday, the police had tightened security by intensifying patrolling, conducting anti-sabotage checks, and deploying extra pickets with vigilant and armed staff.

While performing their duty, they signaled to stop a person approaching on a bullet motorcycle but he tried to escape. He was then stopped by staff by putting barricades in front of the two-wheeler. Yadav tried to show off the picket staff and impersonated himself as Inspector of CBI by showing an ID card wherein he was wearing an ID of CBI wearing around his neck.

After a close look and profiling, the ID was found to be fake. On sustained interrogation, Yadav accepted that he made it himself through a computer with the help of Google and used this fake identity card of CBI whenever he was stopped by police as well as other checking staff in Delhi and outside.

The accused is a permanent resident of Kheri Khumar village in Haryana's Jhajjar district and is presently residing in Kishangarh. He works as a commission agent for taxi trips and property rental. The police recovered his fake ID card, and other identity cards, including voter ID, driving license, and Aadhar card on different addresses of the accused.

A case has been registered with the police under sections 171, 419, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

