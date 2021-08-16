Left Menu

Netaji's kin meets Karnataka CM Bommai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 10:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose met Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai and held discussions on Sunday, on the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence.

Bose along with his family met Bommai at his home office Krishna, the CMO said in a statement.

The Chief Chief Minister recollected Subhas Chandra Bose's struggles and sacrifice for the country's freedom, during the meeting, it said.

Chandra Kumar Bose in a tweet said, ''Met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka-Shri Basavaraj Bommai ji. A great admirer of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Requested for a proposal to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary in a befitting manner. Jai Hind!''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

