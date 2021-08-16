Over 2.89 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

Left Menu

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday said 2,89,47,890 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

16-08-2021
The Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday said 2,89,47,890 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered. The ministry said that it has so far provided 56,81,14,630 vaccine doses to states, union territories so far, through all sources.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 54,22,75,723 doses as per data available at 8 am today. The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states, union territories. (ANI)

