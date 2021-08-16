Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:13 IST
U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

''By winning Indian Idol and millions of hearts across the country through his singing, Pawandeep has brought glory to Uttarakhand, from where he belongs. I congratulate him on his achievement and wish him all the best for a bright future ahead,'' Dhami said in a Facebook post.

Rajan, who was declared the winner of the 12th season of Indian Idol on Sunday night, is a resident of Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

