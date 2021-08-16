Taliban report no clashes in Afghanistan day after they capture Kabul
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:24 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the U.S.-backed government collapsed.
"The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement