Left Menu

India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases; active caseload lowest since March 2020

With 32,937 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload stands at 3,81,947, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:28 IST
India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases; active caseload lowest since March 2020
Represntative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 32,937 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload stands at 3,81,947, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday. The active cases constitute 1.18 per cent of the total infections, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 3,22,25,513. The country also reported 35,909 recoveries in the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 97.48 per cent. As many as 3,14,11,924 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 so far.

According to the health ministry, the death toll climbed to 4,31,642 with 417 new fatalities. The daily positivity rate remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 day and it currently stand at 2.79 per cent. Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.01 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 49,48,05,652 samples were tested up to August 15 of which 11,81,212 were tested on August 15. Meanwhile, 17,43,114 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country to 54,58,57,108. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021