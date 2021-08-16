Left Menu

Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:37 IST
Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Monday.

Arti, who hails from Rajasthan, was arrested Sunday with stolen cash worth Rs 50,000 and a case registered against her at Kotwali police station, they said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra, the accused stole Rs 20,000 from Rashu Arora and Rs 30,000 from Kuran Singhal.

Arora and Singhal had lodged FIRs in this regard last week, police said.

During the investigation, police found a gang of women involved in stealing purses while begging in a market area.

