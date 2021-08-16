Finland closing embassy in Kabul, staff evacuating
Finland said on Monday it would close its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul immediately and until further notice as a result of the security situation.
"Diplomatic personnel are being evacuated from the country," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
