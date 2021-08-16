Lineman electrocuted in UP village

A 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here Monday, police said.

Mankharak Singh came in contact with the wire after he climbed on an electric pole to repair a fault in Baghra village that falls under Titaei police station, they said.

Meanwhile, irate villagers staged a protest and blocked a road, demanding action in the case.

