EU coordinating with member states to get local staff out of Afghanistan

The European Union is working with member states to find quick solutions for the relocation of local Afghan staff and their families to a safe place, a spokesperson said on Monday. "The matter is extremely urgent, we take it very seriously and continue to work hard, together with EU member states, on implementing rapid solutions for them and ensure their safety," the spokesperson for the bloc's executive Commission told Reuters.

The Commission does not give figures for their local Afghan staff for security reasons.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)