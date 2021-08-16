Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:32 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore seized, 3 drug peddlers arrested by STF
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force of Odisha Police Monday seized brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Balasore district, an officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF team nabbed three drug peddlers during a raid at Jaleswar in Balasore district and seized 2.402 kg of brown sugar, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the three peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigation are underway.

As part of its special drive against narcotic drugs, STF has seized over 38 kg brown sugar and more than 84.28 quintals of ganja since 2020. Over a hundred drug dealers have been arrested in this connection during the period, an official press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

